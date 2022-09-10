SAN FRANCISCO—A 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 5, after allegedly torching a tent which held two occupants at the time the flame was lit. One of the victims is now suffering from severe burns.

The arson occurred back on August 7 around 8:51 a.m. Police responded to Shotwell and 18th streets after receiving a call about a fire. They interviewed a 27-year-old who was one of the victims caught in the burning tent.

According to the victim, she and a man were having an argument which eventually led up to him pouring an unknown liquid substance into her tent and lighting it on fire. The other victim who was aged 25, was in the tent while it was burning. The 27-year-old victim attempted to put out the fire as the suspect fled the scene.

The 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries deemed life threatening. It is unknown what is his current condition.

The suspect, Lawrence Harmon, is a resident of San Francisco and was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant.

SFPD said the investigation into this case is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444.