SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas.

The SFPD reported on October 8, 2021, at approximately 5 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault with fire. Officers arrived on scene and observed paramedics treating the male victim, who was later identified as Luis Temajtomas, 43, Officers spoke with the victim who informed them he was asleep in his sleeping bag and when he woke up his sleeping bag was on fire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, Temajtomas died from injuries sustained. The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed the incident a homicide. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

Anyone with information about the case may contact SFPD Homicide Detail Investigator Sgt. Tom McWilliams #1227 at 415-553-9208, or after hours at the Department Operations Center at 415-553-1071, or the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575- 4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.