SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 4.

The SFPD reported at approximately 10:44 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two female victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims died at the hospital from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.