SAN FRANCISCO—On February 16, at 3:22 a.m., San Francisco police officers from the Northern Station found and arrested Jason Christopher Gonzales-Warren, 27, for aggravated assault on a nanny.

Police said in a news release the assault occurred on February 2 on the 1900 block of Chestnut Street.

The nanny, who police indicated was 32 years old, was pushing a baby stroller that had an infant inside around 11:00 a.m., when she was approached by a man.

According to the news release, the suspect began to “yell” at the nanny while standing about four feet away from her and the baby.

“The suspect was holding a metal object which he raised above his head and began waving it around wildly. The victim crossed the street in an effort to get away from the suspect, but he followed her as she pushed the stroller away,” the news release noted.

Police said that several Good Samaritans intervened to help the woman, which caused the suspect to run away, leaving the woman and the infant unharmed.

Once the police began their investigation, according to the news release, they determined the suspect was Gonzales-Warren, who reportedly has no known address.

“Officers from SFPD’s Central Police Station were on patrol when they located Gonzales-Warren on Jones Street near Francisco Street and took him into custody without incident,” authorities noted.

According to jail records from the San Francisco County Jail, Gonzales-Warren was charged with 10 separate charges, including an assault with a deadly weapon – not a firearm, four counts of misdemeanors, one count of making criminal threats, child endangerment, second-degree burglary, exhibiting a deadly weapon, and vandalism for more than $400.

The police indicated that a warrant check on Gonzales-Warren revealed there are two outstanding warrants for him in Napa County. The authorities said the warrants are one charge of possession of a switchblade knife, with bail being set for $15,000 and a charge of petty theft, with bail set for $20,000.

The jail records indicate that Gonzales-Warren is being held in San Francisco County Jail on a $95,000 bond and his next court date is on February 26, at 9:00 a.m.

The San Francisco Police still consider this incident to be an active investigation. If anyone has any information regarding this case, call the police department at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”