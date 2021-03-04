SAN FRANCISCO—According to the San Francisco Police Department, Lewayne Hollins, 48, was arrested for a shooting that occurred in the Tenderloin District on June 22, 2020.

A call came in about a suspect in a vehicle who shot bystanders on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street at 3:18 p.m., according to the authorities.

“Five victims were walking in the area when they were shot by the occupant of a gray van. Four of the victims were transported with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital,” the police said in a press release.

The San Francisco Police indicated that the fifth gunshot victim sustained a “grazing injury and refused medical treatment.”

After the detectives began their investigation, the authorities noted that Hollins, of San Francisco, became the suspect.

The San Francisco News reached out to ask how the detectives determined that Hollins was the suspect.

“Investigators are not divulging how they identified the suspect,” Public Information Officer Michael Andraychak with the San Francisco Police Department Media Relations Unit said.

One month after the Tenderloin District shooting, in July of 2020, the authorities noted that Hollins was in the county jail for inflicting non-life-threatening gunshot wounds on a 43-year-old male on the 2800 block of 16th Street.

The San Francisco Police indicated they arrested Hollins for June 2020 shooting on February 17 and that he is currently being held at the San Francisco County Jail without bond.

Online records at the county jail indicate that Hollins is booked on a total of 17 charges: two charges each of possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and four counts of an assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Hollins’ jail record also indicates one charge each of child endangerment, assault with a firearm, concealed firearm on a person, and murder.

Hollins’ next court date is scheduled for March 9 at 9:00 a.m.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. If anyone has information regarding this case, call 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and start the message with “SFPD.”