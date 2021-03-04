SAN FRANCISCO—KPIX 5 Reporter Don Ford was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 3, while preparing to film an interview as part of an investigative series on automobile break-ins around Twin Peaks in San Francisco. The crime occurred at Twin Peaks Boulevard and Burnett Avenue.

A white luxury Sedan with four men drove up to the scene of the interview, and three men got out of the car and held Ford at gunpoint. Ford stated that his initial reaction was to stay calm and let the man with the gun take what he wants. The man with the gun took the camera.

The resident who was being interviewed about the neighborhood auto break-ins stood still and did not say anything during the robbery.

San Francisco Board of Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who represents San Francisco’s District 8 tweeted that the incident is “ridiculous and unacceptable, but not entirely unexpected in San Francisco in 2021.”

According to the San Francisco Police Department Crime Dashboard, the city has had almost 3,500 cases of larceny theft and 500 cases of robbery in 2021 thus far.

Mandelman stated that it needs to be made clear that San Francisco is “not a place that you can commit crimes & put people’s lives at risk with impunity.”

There were no reports of any injuries during the robbery. The San Francisco Police Department apprehended a suspect in the case, but no details has been disclosed.

The SFPD Park Station tweeted, “The camera was recovered. This incident remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.”