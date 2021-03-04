SAN FRANCISCO—The man found dead on Sunday, February 28 in China Camp was identified on Tuesday, March 2 as 45-year-old Robert George Michaels. Deputies responded to the 1600 block of N. San Pedro Road on February 28 around 12:40 p.m. and found Michaels body about 30 feet off the roadway.

He had no identification on him and detectives identified Michaels body through scientific methods. His death is being investigated as suspicious. A next of kin search was completed and out-of-state relatives were located and advised of Michaels passing. Forensic and toxicology testing will be conducted later this week to determine the cause and manner of Michaels’ death.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

“No further information will be released by the Coroner Division at this time, as this is an active and ongoing investigation.”