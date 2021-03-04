SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested Lewayne Hollins, 48, for a drive-by shooting that occurred in June 2020.

On February 17, 2021, SFPD investigators placed Hollins under arrest for the shooting that occurred on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street. He was booked on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Semi-Automatic Weapon. Hollins was already in custody for a separate shooting that occurred on the 2800 block of 16th Street of San Francisco in July 2020 that injured a 43-year-old victim.

On June 22, 2020, at approximately 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Leavenworth Street. The SFPD arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting that injured five victims that were walking down the street when a suspect in a grey van opened fire. Four of the victims were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth victim refused medical aid and suffered a grazing injury.

The SFPD is asking anyone with information on the case to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP4111 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous when bringing tips to police department.