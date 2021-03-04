SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, March 3, the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Tennis Center opened at the Golden Gate Park.

The state-of-the-art facility started construction in April 2019 with the courts originally opening in 1884. Reservations are required due to COVID-19 restrictions. Approximately $4.5 million was allocated to this project by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department from the 2012 Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks Bond. A total of $27 million was devoted to renovations.

Among the 16 United States Tennis Association (USTA) regulation courts is a stadium-style court that is sunken below surface level. There are five miniature courts, which can either be used for children’s tennis play or for people to play pickleball. All courts have lights that will allow users to enjoy an additional 20,000 hours of play annually.

The center also features the Taube Family clubhouse, which is home to a locker room. kitchen, lounge, and recreational room. The clubhouse is 7,800 square feet.

Additional patio spaces were built, featuring the new Koret Garden. The center also displays a new ceramic tile mural, “Spin,” created by Iranian-Canadian artist Sana Mazinani. The mural features images of trailblazers on and off the court: Alice Marble, Arthur Ashe, Billie Jean King and Roger Federer.

A new program, the Tennis & Learning Center Middle School Program, allows students to take classes during the school day and play on the courts in the afternoons. Discounts will be given to San Francisco residents, seniors, and students.

“During this pandemic, tennis has been a great way for San Franciscans to get outdoors and be active while also being physically distant and keeping one another safe,” said Mayor London Breed in a promotional video for the Goldman Center, tweeted by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place until further notice. This includes closed lounges, gardens, and locker rooms. Water fountains are closed and masks are required for all in the Middle School Program. Face coverings are required for doubles play, unless it is play between a single household. A full list of restrictions and regulations due to COVID-19 can be found here.

Reservations can be made online at www.goldmantenniscenter.com or by calling (415) 581-2540.