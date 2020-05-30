SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, May 27, officers from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrested Darwin Licona, 25, for the second time in 10 days, according to a tweet by SFPD Tenderloin. He was arrested previously on May 17. Both arrests were for dealing drugs in the Tenderloin neighborhood.

When he was arrested the first time, on May 17, the drugs he was dealing were heroin, meth, and fentanyl, according to the SFPD. The arrest took place at the intersection of Golden Gate Ave and Hyde Street. Officers seized over 120 grams of narcotics along with $360 in cash. He was booked into the county jail.

The second time he was arrested, May 27, it was for dealing heroin. Officers seized 37 small bundles of heroin in several plastic bags, along with $140 cash. The heroin weighed a total of 10.3 grams, according to the tweet. The arrest took place at the same location as the previous arrest, at Golden Gate Ave and Hyde Street. He was booked into the county jail, but according to jail records, he is no longer in custody.

In January of this year, the San Francisco District Attorney, Chesa Boudin, changed the cash-based bail system to a risk-based system. A defendant is no longer released if they can post bail, but is released if they are not considered a threat to public safety.