SAN FRANCISCO—Marc Nunez, a former educator for an all-boy private school has been charged with possession of child pornography. He is currently out on a $50,000 bail after making his first court appearance.

On August 27, 2019, Homeland Security agents served a federal search warrant at Nunez’s home in San Francisco. One of the seized items included a cell phone that showed communications between the victim and Nunez. In addition to finding out about his teaching positions, investigators found evidence of Nunez trading sexually explicit files of children through his phone and Skype messages with several individuals.

Nunez has since been charged with possession of child pornography. If found guilty, he could face a maximum of 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

His second court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, December 15. He will stand before Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler for a bond hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ankur Shingal will be prosecuting the case along with Alexa Leisure.