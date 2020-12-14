SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, December 8 at around 7:15 p.m., a person was struck and killed by a Caltrain traveling northbound on Mission Bay Drive. At the time, the individual was crossing the tracks and was allegedly trespassing, Caltrain officials noted.

The incident is currently being investigated by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Transit Police Bureau. At present, it is unknown if the death was intentional or accidental. There were also around 12 passengers in the Caltrain. There were no reports of any injuries to individuals onboard. The incident marks the 10th Caltrain fatality this year.