UNITED STATES—As the number of coronavirus cases hovers daily around 50,000 people, cities around the country are increasing their regulations and protective measures to send the outbreaks curve downward.

Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti, announced Wednesday that “large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the hills […] these large parties are unsafe and can cost Angelenos their lives.”

As consequence for repeated offences, these private residences will be subject to power and water shut offs, Garcetti remarked on the 5th.

LA Police cited and impounded cars after neighbors complained about a large house party in the Beverly Crest Neighborhood on August 3rd.

Other cities have taken other measures.

In Washington D.C., Chicago, and New York City, mayors have begun to require people coming from the nation’s hotspots to self quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

On August 5, Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a 14-day self isolation requirement for 22 states and Puerto Rico. This quarantine is enforced through fines that range between $100 to $500 every day.

Bill de Blasio, the major of New York City, also announced Wednesday a series of checkpoints, run by the Sheriff’s office, will be set up at the city’s main entry-points: “The checkpoints I think are going to send a very powerful message that this quarantine law is serious and important and crucial and people have to follow it.”

The officers will not be stopping every car entering the city and will not be located at each crossing every day.

However, travelers from 34 states plus Puerto Rico are required to fill out a “traveler form” with their personal information and recent whereabouts. Those who do not fill out the form are subject to a $2,000 fine.

According to Michael Gold with the New York Times, the Sheriff and Mayor’s Offices have claimed travelers’ individual rights and civil liberties will continue to be respected and deputies will not be issuing summons unless “under extreme circumstances.”