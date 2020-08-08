SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 6, A few residents in Woodside California have put out a search for new roommates for their mansion.

Michael Sean Trancina, one of the tenants, issued a Facebook post about mansion:

“Looking for several housemates! (Woodside, CA) Built in 1934, this 17,000 sq ft palace is maintained by a group of self governing renters between their mid 20’s and early 50’s”.

As far as monthly rental rates, the tenants have three available rooms that range from $1,400-$1,900.

According to pricey pads.com, the house was modeled after Hampton Court in England. It took six years to complete and it has hosted many social gatherings. Early owners considered the home as a “Camelot”.

“Today, the residence stands as an impressive recollection of what life was like in the early 20th century when the Peninsula was discovered for its ideal climate, gorgeous oak-studded lots, and views out to the San Francisco Bay,” according to a statement on pricey pads.com, “Boasting four levels, with ample room to add 21st century amenities such as home theater, gym, and a wine cellar on the lower level”.

There are eight bedrooms and two other bedrooms in the bath carriage house. Majority of the rooms are filled with bathtubs and there are ancillary rooms that are used for more than one specific thing.

Andrew Charmings from SF Gate, reported that “Interested applicants are encouraged to “FB Message a short bio about yourself and a summary explaining why you’d be a good fit for this type of coliving arrangement. Please include details about your background, lifestyles and interests”.

The posting of the home on Facebook has been deleted.

Representatives of the home have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.