SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco Symphony now has a four-part online series called CURRENTS, a four-part video podcast featuring music and conversation. Curated by Michael Morgan and musicians of the San Francisco Symphony, https://www.sfsymphony.org/CURRENTS.

The first episode of CURRENTS came out on July 28, 2020, and it can be found on the company landing page. These podcasts are a variety of music from classical music and Chinese, Jazz, Mexican, and Hip Hop. The performances last 20–30 minutes.

The first episode “Enter the Pipa” features Shenshen Zhang and the second episode features Bay Area Blue Notes Jason Hainsworth on Saxophone and Tammy Hall on piano. Hosted and curated by conductor Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser. The videos have interactive activities for the audiences to deepen their listening skills and help them enjoy the podcasts.

The Symphony’s statement for the features, “While in-person performances by the full San Francisco Symphony are on hold, the Symphony remains committed to creating exceptional performances and experiences that engage audiences and expand their connections to live music, to each other, and the world around themthroughunique1:1Concerts.”

The podcast series host the stories by the music performers of Bay Area communities by highlighting classical music’s changing relationship with modern influences.

The second podcast was released on Thursday August 6, 2020. Make sure to check out their website to keep up with current news and future releases of podcasts.