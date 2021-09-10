NEW YORK—Actor and six Primetime Emmy-nominee, Michael Kenneth Williams, 54, known for his role as Omar on the HBO series “The Wire” died from an alleged overdose on Monday, September 6.

According to the New York Police Department, officers arrived at Williams’ apartment in Brooklyn at 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call and found him unconscious, after further investigation, it was later determined Williams died. His death was first reported by the New York Post

“The cause and manner of death are pending further studies following the examination,” a spokesperson for the city’s chief medical examiner stated.

Investigators are investigating that Williams died from a drug overdose.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” a representative for Williams’ family said in a statement.

He was born in Brooklyn on November 22, 1966. His claim to fame in the entertainment industry, started as dancer at the age of 22. He appeared in music videos for musicians including George Michael and Madonna.

Williams’ first feature film debut was in the movie “Bullet,” in 1996, he was cast as High Top, by the late rapper and actor Tupac Shakur.

Other movie credits includes Martin Scorsese’s “Bringing Out the Dead” and additional films such as “Life During Wartime,” “The Road,” “I Think I Love My Wife,” “Gone Baby Gone,” “Wonderful World,” “12 Years a Slave” and “Bessie.” He appeared in the TV series Bessie, “Lovecraft Country” and “Boardwalk Empire” where he received a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Written By Anita Brown