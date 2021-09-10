CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, September 8, California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and his campaign team were attacked while in Venice.

A member of Elder’s security team stood between him and a woman in a gorilla mask who was throwing eggs at them. The woman swore at one of the staffers and started hitting him. Video showed her slapping the staffer across the face with another man pushing his chest into him and holding his arms back. The video has amounted a total of 3.5 million views. Security escorted Elder and his team into the SUV.

Apparently this egg-throwing woman in a gorilla mask also slapped a staffer in the face: https://t.co/rQpCjIER4t https://t.co/DFhL4C3reR — Emily Hoeven (@emily_hoeven) September 8, 2021

According to reports, the agitators were from a local homeless camp. Venice Beach is home of a large homeless camp on the edge of the boardwalk. The group was touring the region. It is not clear if the attackers were homeless. Homeless people shouted, “If you are not going to help, leave.”

Elder is one of many candidates vying for Governor Gavin Newsom’s seat. Polls put Elder in the lead. Reports confirm that he is a GOP favorite. He was there in Venice on what Elder refers to as, “The Recall Express,” promoting his “Save California,” campaign.

Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour. Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 9, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris was in California this week to campaign for incumbent, Gavin Newsom. President Joe Biden is expected in California next week to campaign for Newsom as well.

According to a June 23 press release, California Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber, of the U.S. Department of Finance was notified that the Recall Gavin Newsom effort acquired enough signatures to move forward with 1,719,900 signatures were verified. The election will take place on Tuesday, September 14.