UNITED STATES—Some of the best and least invasive cosmetic treatments work by causing controlled skin damage. These procedures are designed to trigger the body’s natural healing response for improved blood flow to the treatment area, faster skin cell renewal, and increased collagenesis, or collagen production. Performed with a hand-held device that’s fitted with several rows of tiny needles, micro-needling is one such procedure.

This revolutionary treatment creates hundreds of micro-wounds by piercing the skin down to its collagen layer. As the body rushes to repair its protective covering, aesthetic problems such as dark spots, age spots, acne scars, and superficial wrinkles are all minimized. Moreover, although most micro-needling patients will notice significant improvements within just one to two weeks of their procedures, ongoing benefits can continue to present in the weeks and months that lie ahead.

Collagen Induction Therapy

One of the major advantages that micro-needling has over many other minimally invasive treatments is that it’s designed to fight skin aging signs in two distinct ways. For someone who’s interested in turning back the hands of time, micro-needling procedures can quickly smooth out fine lines and creases, minimize areas of discoloration, and give the skin a soft, supple, and ultimately dewy appearance.

Over time, however, micro-wounds that have permeated the skin’s supporting layer of smooth collagen will incite increases in natural collagen production. These wounds will also trigger the remodeling of all existing, newly damaged collagen for both rapid and continued benefits.

Often referred to as collagen induction therapy, micro-needling doesn’t just merely conceal age-related creases or immobilize the facial muscles that cause them; it actually reverses these unwanted skin changes directly at their source.

Many people use injectable neurotoxins to release superficial, motion-related creases such as frown lines and crow’s feet. These lines, also known as dynamic wrinkles, develop as repeated facial movements cause tiny cracks to form within the skin’s collagen layer.

Each time the local expressive muscles are engaged, these cracks manifest at the surface of the skin as wrinkles. Injectable neurotoxins have the power to temporarily immobilize key facial muscles so that smiling, frowning, and making other expressions do not result in creasing.

Micro-needling, however, smooths over the movement-related cracks in the underlying collagen. This way, full facial movement is preserved, and the overall integrity of the skin is restored. As such, if you’ve been using injectables to reverse skin aging and are increasingly less satisfied with the results, you could also consider micro-needling therapy (more details in the link).

For people with mild to moderate facial wrinkling, optimum results typically require several micro-needling sessions. It’s important to note that dramatic changes in the collagen structure due to collagen remodeling can take between three and six months to fully present.

Micro-Needling for Superficial Surface Issues

Micro-needling is an incredibly versatile cosmetic treatment. The hand-held wands used in these procedures can be fitted with needles that penetrate the skin at specific depths. In some instances, such as when people wish to minimize the appearance of sunspots, freckles, or superficial acne scars, the depth of penetration is relatively shallow.

These treatments frequently puncture just below the topmost skin layers and stop at the papillary dermis. This depth is adequate for minimizing the appearance of enlarged pores, sun-ravaged skin, and skin that’s become dull and dry over time.

Fewer treatments are typically needed for superficial skin issues, and remarkable results can often be obtained within one week.

Acne and Pitted Acne Scars

Not only is micro-needling great for several age-related concerns, but it is also a very popular treatment among those with acne-prone skin and skin that’s riddled with dark, discolored, or pitted acne scars. In these cases, micro-needling can help:

Clear blocked pores

Eliminate dead skin cells

Promote better blood flow

Expedite nutrient and oxygen delivery to the treatment area

Fill in pitted acne scars via collagen induction

Minimize or eliminate superficial, dark-colored blemishes.

How quickly these treatments work depends upon the depth at which skin issues have occurred, how severe acne and acne-related scarring are, and how aggressive individual procedures are. Most patients see a dramatic decrease in current blemishes within just one to two weeks of treatment. Changes in skin texture and noticeable filling of pitted scars can take between one and two months, and multiple sessions are required.

Conclusion

Micro-needling can effectively address a very vast range of cosmetic skin issues. This minimally invasive procedure improves skin health and skin aesthetics in two distinct ways. In addition to minimizing or eliminating superficial blemishes at the topmost layers of skin, micro-needling can renew the collagen that both supports and defines the skin.

