SAN FRANCISCO— Minds Matter San Francisco (MMSF) announced on Oct. 16 it has been named “2020 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading website of user reviews of charities and nonprofits.

MMSF is an education nonprofit that helps low-income students broaden their dreams and prepare them for college success. The organization was founded in 1991 and has expanded to 12 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and Denver.

Since 2010, all students who have participated in the San Francisco chapter have been accepted to 4-year universities. Additionally, 97 percent have graduated from college within four years.

According to its website, students participate in a rich set of programs including young professional mentorship, academic planning programs, summer college programs for high students and SAT & ACT instruction.

“Minds matter San Francisco is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Perla Ni, CEP of Great Nonprofits. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they received.”

GreatNonprofits is the leading website where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits. The Top-Rated Nonprofit is based on the rating and number of reviews that Minds Matter San Francisco received from volunteers, donors and aid recipients.

“We are proud of our accomplishments this year,” said Irene Shih, CEO of MMSF. “We’ve truly seized this opportunity to help our kids build 21st-century skills that will remain relevant in their academic and future work lives well beyond this moment.”