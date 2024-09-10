SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, September 5, the San Francisco Police Department announced they are investigating a homicide that transpired in the Mission District.

The SFPD reported that on September 4, at approximately 8:32 p.m., officers assigned to Mission Station responded the 2000 block of Mission St. regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and paramedics arrived on scene who also rendered aid. The victim was transported to the hospital for life threatening injuries, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The SFPD Homicide Detail took over the investigation. As part of the investigation, authorities identified and located two suspects. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the suspects. Due to the open and active investigation the identities and the charges of the suspects are not being released at this time.

Anyone with details is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.