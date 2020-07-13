HOLLYWOOD—Paul W. S. Anderson’s new movie “Monster Hunter,” a film adaptation of the popular video game “Resident Evil” has pushed the release date from its original date of September 4, 2020 to April 23, 2021. Sony announced the delay on Friday, July 10, due to coronavirus concerns.

The movie stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good and Diego Boneta. The plot follows the fictional story of a U.N. military leader named Artemis (Jovovich), who falls into a portal to another world that is populated by monsters. Together, two military teams join together to protect the portal from monsters trying to attack Earth.

In a recent interview with SYFY magazine, Anderson described what fans should expect from the movie stating:

“All our monsters are 50-60 feet tall. They’re really amazing. We’re building them in even more detail than the dinosaurs of Jurassic World. And they look even better, because we shot on real locations in South Africa and Namibia, which gives the animators something to really match into: real wind, real dust, real sun-flare. The monsters are the only CG thing in there.”

The franchise has been a best-selling for over 16 years, while the video game series “Resident Evil” remains one of the best selling since its first release date in 1996.