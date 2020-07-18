SAN FRANCISCO—Montesacro Pinseria San Francisco (Montesacro) told San Francisco News that they reopened their doors to welcome the customers back with reduced prices and discounts on Thursday, July 16.

As of June 15, the business officially reopened the outdoor dine for the public. They had opened the rooftop terrace located above the restaurant at Dottie’s Café for the outdoor dine service. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the restaurant set special measures to keep the customers safety and health while enjoying their food there.

“It’s outdoor dine-in and among the other rules 6 feet distance from every table, sanitizing tables and chairs between parties, face covering mandatory and no more than 6 people per table, there are currently 8 tables for a total of 24 guests,” reads a statement via email from Montesacro.

As a clerk told San Francisco News, they had never closed completely. They maintained offering to-go meals. The biggest problem they faced was communicating to their customers that they were still open.

Montesacro is maintaining its full menu. They determined to reduce the prices of dishes and offer special discounts to their customers. In the first week of reopening, the restaurant applied a discount of 15 percent for lunch. They currently offer an $18 lunch deal that includes Pinsa, salad, and coffee.

Patrons can call at 415-795-3040 to order food. For more details on Montesacro Pinseria, San Francisco reopening, visit their website.