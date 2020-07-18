SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing on Tuesday, July 14 in San Francisco.

According to a description by the police, the man is identified as a 61-year-old Peter Villaruel. He was last seen on July 14, at approximately 7:50 a.m. at his home on the 700 block of Huron Avenue.

He is described as an Asian male, standing 5 feet and 1 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, gray pants and gray shoes. Police have also noted that he is known to suffer from a medical condition that causes him to become disoriented with his medication.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Mr. Villaruel or who has any information on his whereabouts to call their local police department, and be prepared to give dispatchers a description about Mr. Villaruel and his current location.

Anyone with any information can call the SFPD’s 24 Hour Tip Line at 1 415 575 4444 or text “TIP” to Tip 411. Any caller may remain anonymous.