SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, July 16, the Golden State Warriors kicked off their yearly summer internship program which was being ran virtually.

The internship combined a virtual and a conference style where participants will be able to gain knowledge about business and basketball operations that the organizations employees go through on a daily basis.

On Friday, July 18, the Warriors issued a post on their Linkedin account that read:

“Registration opens today! Please submit questions and register using the link below for the opportunity to hear from our President & Chief Operation Officer, Rick Wells, and our other executives on the current state of the sports and entertainment industry and advice on what they would do if they were in your shoes!”

There will be different sessions for interns to choose from, but they have the decision to choose which one they want to learn most about.

Session one will start on Thursday, July 23 and it will be focus on the Sports & Entertainment Industry, partnerships, public affairs and community. Session two will start on July 30, with Legal Affairs, Human Resources, Warriors franchise & G League. Session three will be on August 6 and focus on Chase Center Operations, and the last session on August 13 will have speakers discuss ticket sales communications, and marketing.

Interns will have the option to learn what to put on resume’s and cover letter and what not to put.