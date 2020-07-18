SAN FRANCISCO—Jeanne d’Arc, a popular French bistro located in downtown San Francisco, has closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The owners, Claude and Micheline, announced the closure on July 14 with a post on their Facebook page, which reads:

“Restaurant Jeanne d’Arc closed its doors a few days before the “confinement”… So sad. It has been the achievement of our life. We shall always miss “Les Grandes Heures” of the restaurant, its special events, its musicians, singers and artists, its flags and “fleurs de lys”, Jeanne d’Arc, Orleans. Above all, we shall miss our dear customers who became true friends of ours… we thank them for their faithfulness which gave us the good feeling of being useful in the San Francisco and French communities. One last good word for San Francisco who opened its Golden Gate doors for us in… 1966.”

Throughout the years, the restaurant has been a favorite amongst both tourists and locals and was known for its colorful and quirky interior decor, as well as its traditional French fare such as lamb loins with truffle sauce and Grand Marnier soufflés.

“We wish the best to the people that we had the opportunity to meet,” the owners posted as a final farewell.