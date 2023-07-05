SAN FRANCISCO—A mother who was on her way to pick up her daughter from daycare was attacked a juvenile suspect in an effort to steal her smartphone on Monday, June 26.

The victim was pushing an empty stroller as she was walking towards the daycare when a suspect wearing a gray ski mask jumped out of a car and knocked her to the ground. The suspect got away with her phone.

Since the crime occurred officials have connected a group of teenagers to at least 11 other attacks that occurred in the Noe Valley last week. One juvenile male suspect has been arrested in connection to the crimes and police are currently looking for the other perpetrators.

According to investigators the suspects have been targeting female victims to steal their phones. One victim was said to have been pregnant and others were pushing strollers when the crime occurred.

One victim who chose to remain anonymous told the San Francisco Chronicle that she was punched in the face as she was on her way to pick up her children from school on Tuesday, June 27. She explained to the publication that she was having a conversation with someone on the phone near a café when a young suspect in a black ski mask appeared and began following her from behind.

When the victim noticed the suspect, she turned around. The assailant then grabbed the victim’s hand that was holding the phone and punched her in the face.

One other victim was reported to have been assaulted with a baseball bat during a separate attack that occurred last week.

A daycare worker who identified herself as Laura told the San Francisco Chronicle in an interview that she was attacked on June 26 as she was on the train. The victim was punched in the back of the head and her phone was taken by the suspect who fled away in a getaway car.

The Noe Valley is also known as stroller ally due to its high number of young families in the area. These recent crimes have left families uneasy according to reports.

If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444. You can remain anonymous.

The San Francisco News contacted the SFPD for more information but did not hear back before print.