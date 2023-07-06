SAN FRANCISCO— On Saturday, June 1, a 71-year old, male, Sausalito resident was shot by two unknown suspects during an attempted robbery in the Cow Hollow district. The suspects remain at-large and no arrests have been made at this time, San Francisco Police Department Officer Gonee Sepulveda confirmed with Canyon News.

According to Officer Sepulveda, at around 12:20 p.m., SFPD Officers from Northern Station responded to the 2200 block of Filbert Street regarding a shooting. Officers located and contacted the victim who stated that the two suspects had attempted to rob him. They shot him and then fled on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and survived the incident.

No further details about the robbery, and the identities of the suspects, are being released at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.