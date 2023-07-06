SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, July 1. The SFPD reported at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to 3rd Street and Kirkwood Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers administered medical aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading this investigation. There have been no arrested in the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.