HOLLYWOOD—The nominees were unveiled for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday, April 19. Leading the pack of all contenders was the Disney + series “Wanda Vision” with a total of five nominations including Best TV Series. The series “The Boys,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Emily in Paris” earned three nominations apiece. When it comes to cinema, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “Judas and the Black Messiah” earned three nominations as well.

The big event will transpire over two days: May 16 and May 17. May 16 will focus on Film and TV, while May 17 will take a look at and celebrate all things reality TV. A list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Movie

-“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-“Judas and the Black Messiah”

-“Promising Young Woman”

-“Soul”

-“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

Best Show

-“Bridgerton”

-“Cobra Kai”

-“Emily in Paris”

-“The Boys

-“WandaVision”

Best Performance in a Movie

-Carey Mulligan “Promising Young Woman”

-Chadwick Boseman “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

-Daniel Kaluuya “Judas and the Black Messiah”

-Sacha Baron Cohen “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

-Zendaya “Malcolm & Marie”

Best Performance in a TV Show

-Anya Taylor-Joy “The Queen’s Gambit”

-Elizabeth Olsen “WandaVision”

-Elliot Page “The Umbrella Academy”

-Emma Corrin “The Crown”

-Michaela Coel “I May Destroy You”

Best Hero

-Anthony Mackie “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

-Gal Gadot “Wonder Woman 1984”

-Jack Quaid “The Boys”

-Pedro Pascal “The Mandalorian”

-Teyonah Parris “WandaVision”

Best Kiss

-Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline “Outer Banks”

-Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh “Killing Eve”

-Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo “Emily in Paris”

-Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison “Never Have I Ever”

-Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor “Bridgerton”

Best Comedic Performance

-Annie Murphy “Schitt’s Creek”

-Eric Andre “Bad Trip”

-Issa Rae “Insecure”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Leslie Jones “Coming 2 America”

Best Villain

-Aya Cash “The Boys”

-Ewan McGregor “Birds of Prey”

-Giancarlo Esposito “The Mandalorian”

-Kathryn Hahn “WandaVision”

-Nicholas Hoult “The Great”

Breakthrough Performance

-Antonia Gentry “Ginny & Georgia”

-Ashley Park “Emily in Paris”

-Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

-Paul Mescal “Normal People”

-Regé-Jean Page “Bridgerton”

Best Fight

-Final Funhouse Fight “Birds of Prey”

-Finale House Fight “Cobra Kai”

-Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront “The Boys”

-Wanda vs. Agatha “WandaVision”

-Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”

Most Frightened Performance

-Elisabeth Moss “The Invisible Man”

-Jurnee Smollett “Lovecraft Country”

-Simona Brown “Behind Her Eyes”

-Victoria Pedretti “Scripted The Haunting of Bly Manor”

-Vince Vaughn “Freaky”

Best Duo

-Kristen Wiig & Annie Mumolo “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar”

-Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

-Pedro Pascal & Grogu/Baby Yoda “The Mandalorian”

-Lily Collins & Ashley Park “Emily in Paris”

-Sacha Baron Cohen & Maria Bakalova “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Docu-Reality Show

-“Below Deck Mediterranean”

-“Black Ink Crew New York”

-“Bling Empire Unscripted”

-“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

-Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

Best Dating Show

-“90 Day Fiancé”

-“Ex On The Beach”

-“Love Is Blind”

-“Ready to Love”

-“The Bachelorette”

Best Reality Cast

-“90 Day Fiancé”

-“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

-“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”

Best Competition Series

-“Legendary”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-“The Challenge”

-“The Circle”

-“The Masked Singer”

Best Lifestyle Show

-“Deliciousness”

-“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

-“Making The Cut”

-“Nailed It!”

-“Queer Eye”

Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

-“Bling Empire”

-“Cardi Tries”

-“Selena + Chef”

-“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”

-“VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition”

Best Talk/Topical Show

-“A Little Late with Lilly Singh”

-“Red Table Talk”

-“The Breakfast Club”

-“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

-“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”

Best Comedy/Game Show

-“Floor Is Lava”

-“Impractical Jokers”

-“Kids Say the Darndest Things”

-“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out”

-“Ridiculousness”

Best Host

-Nicole Byer: “Nailed It!”

-Rob Dyrdek: “Ridiculousness”

-RuPaul: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

-T.J. Lavin: “The Challenge”

-Tiffany Haddish: “Kids Say the Darndest Things”

Breakthrough Social Star

-Addison Rae

-Bretman Rock

-Charli D’Amelio

-Jalaiah Harmon

-Rickey Thompson

Best Real-Life Mystery Or Crime Series

-“Catfish: The TV Show”

-“Evil Lives Here”

-“Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer”

-“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”

-“Unsolved Mysteries”

Best Fight

-Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn: “Selling Sunset”

-Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice: “The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

-Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

-Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian: “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

-West Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson: “Legendary”

Best International Reality Series

-“Acapulco Shore”

-“Geordie Shore”

-“Love Island (ITV)”

-“¡Nailed it! México”

-“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK”

Voting for all categories will be open to the public until April 30. A host for the ceremony has not yet been announced. The event will air live on MTV and live from the Palladium in Los Angeles at 9 p.m. EST.

Written By LaDale Anderson