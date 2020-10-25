SAN FRANCISCO—On October 23, a San Francisco Municipal Railway (MUNI) bus collided with a bicyclist, leaving the rider injured, Muni officials announced.

The incident happened at around 12:00 pm, between Mission and Third streets in downtown San Francisco. The bus was reportedly a 14-Mission Rapid, which was traveling down Mission Street headed east when it struck a cyclist located at the right side of the bus.

The cyclist was injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital. A description of the cyclist or his identity have not yet been released. The severity of the victim’s injuries or the state of their condition still remain unknowns.

The collision temporarily caused bus routes to be delayed and re-routed, as SFMTA provided various updates via social media for local commuters.

According to police, the incident appears to be an accident but will undergo investigation.

This collision was the second involving a cyclist in the recent week. The day before, on October 22, another bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after he ran a red light and was hit by a car in the Yerba Buena neighborhood, according to the SFPD. That incident occurred at around 1:10 pm, and that cyclist was identified as a 35-year-old man.

Collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists appear to be on the rise throughout the city of San Francisco, and police continue to post warnings urging the public to use extreme caution, especially when near busy roads or intersections.