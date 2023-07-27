SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 25, a woman who was found naked near the San Francisco Bay Bridge was taken into custody after she began firing a gun at cars during rush hour.

California Highway Patrol began receiving phone calls regarding a reckless driver at around 4:40 p.m. who was headed eastbound on Interstate 80. One of the caller’s said that the woman got out of her car in the middle of the road, still clothed, and began yelling at other drivers.

She then entered her car, drove past the toll plaza and stopped. This time she exited the vehicle completely naked and began firing a gun at other vehicles.

Multiple motorists captured the incident on video as she was seen walking aimlessly across lanes and firing her gun.

When police arrived, she was ordered to drop the weapon and refused. She eventually complied and was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and according to officials she was experiencing a mental health crisis.

CHP is investigating this incident. The name of the woman has not been released. “As mental hold is not an arrest, we are unable to release the identity of the individual involved in this incident,” CHP said in a press release.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were closed for approximately 45 minutes as officials investigated the scene. The woman’s car was removed from the highway.

According to the Highway Patrol there have been at least 30 freeway shootings in the Bay area from January to mid-April of 2023.

Officers advise the public not to engage if you are ever involved in a similar road rage incident. It is best to remove yourself from the situation and call 911, officials stated.