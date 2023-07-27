SAN FRANCISCO—A man was shot and killed by police in the Bayview area on Wednesday, July 26, at around 3 p.m.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, two plain clothes officers arrived at Catalina Street and Fairfax Avenue to arrest a man when another man approached them and tried to engage with the two officers as they were making the arrest.

They discovered that the second man was armed with what appeared to be a firearm. Officers from the patrol car that was accompanying the two plain clothes officers confronted the man.

They shot the man and provided medical aid. When medics arrived on the scene, they transported the man to a hospital with life threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Information regarding the number of shots fired or if one of both officers fired has not been released.