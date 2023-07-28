SAN FRANCISCO—Two people were reported injured after a two-alarm fire erupted in the city’s Inner Sunset neighborhood near Golden Gate Park on Thursday, July 27.

At around 9 p.m. the fire started at 1242 19th Avenue in a two-story home. Initially the fire was reported as a one-alarm fire but was enhanced to two-alarms later.

More than 60 fire officials arrived at the location and large flames could be seen at the top of the building. They contained the fire at around 11 p.m. and the fire was successfully kept from spreading to adjoining buildings.

Two minor injuries were sustained by a firefighter and a civilian.

The public was asked to avoid the area of 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way on Friday, July 28. Debris and fire department vehicles remained on the scene.