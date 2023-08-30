SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on August 25 that they arrested a narcotics dealer in the Tenderloin District. The Police Department has been working on this case for more than a month, as the Narcotics Unit investigated a suspected narcotics dealer dealing drugs in the region.

Officers developed probable cause to obtain authorized search warrants for the suspect’s two homes and vehicle.

On August 2, at approximately 2:40 p.m. the Narcotics Unit officers located the suspect, Juleisy Moncada, 21, in her vehicle on the 100 block of Russ Street. Officers placed Moncada under arrest for probable cause developed during the month-long investigation, which involved selling narcotics. During the arrest, Moncada was with her 2-year-old child, and officers located and seized suspected narcotics from her person. Moncada’s vehicle was towed for further investigation and the child was placed into the custody of a relative.

Narcotics Unit officers, Tenderloin officers, and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) responded to Moncada’s homes located on the 2500 block of 78th Avenue and the 9600 block of Edes Avenue in Oakland and served the search warrants. During the search, officers found a loaded firearm along with suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, base rock cocaine, heroin, Oxycodone, and Xanax. Officers located and seized evidence consistent with the use for sales of narcotics.

Officers transported the suspect to San Francisco County Jail where she was booked for the following charges: Controlled Substance Possession for Sale (Fentanyl); Methamphetamine Possession for Sale, Base Cocaine Possession for Sale; Heroin, Possession for Sales; Maintaining a Premise where Narcotics being Used/Sold, Transportation of Controlled Substance, and Child Endangerment.

More than 3.5 pounds of narcotics and a loaded firearm were confiscated during this arrest which was led by the Drug Market Agency Coordination Center (DMACC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.