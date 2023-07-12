SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have made multiple arrests in connection to a narcotics investigation. The SFPD reported on June 26, Narcotics investigators obtained search warrants for 25-year-old Elthon Turcios-Hernandez, 25, and Jeffry Turcios- Hernandez, 22, of Oakland. Both subjects were identified as being involved in the sale of narcotics in the Tenderloin District. Investigators obtained search warrants for a residence in Oakland and a vehicle associated with the suspects.

On June 28, officers from the SFPD Narcotics Detail located Elthon and Jeffry near the intersection of O’Farrell and Polk Street. Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the subjects and placed them into custody without incident. Officers conducted a search of Elthon and located suspected narcotics packaged for sales. Officers seized:

-128.5 grams of suspected fentanyl.

-20.8 grams of suspected cocaine salt.

-29.4 grams of suspected cocaine base.

-35.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

-36.7 grams of suspected heroin.

-9.8 grams of suspected oxycodone pills.

Officers later served a search warrant at a residence located on the 1700 block of 78th Avenue in Oakland. During the warrant service, five adults were detained but later released. Officers located and seized numerous narcotics and cash suspected of being related to the sale of narcotics. Officers seized:

-52.8 grams of suspected cocaine salt.

-60.3 grams of suspected cocaine base.

-61.3 grams of suspected heroin.

-22.0 grams of suspected oxycodone pills.

-$1,290 U.S. Currency

Elthon Turcios-Hernandez was taken to the San Francisco County Jail #1 and booked for the following charges: (11378 HS) Possession of methamphetamine for sale, four charges of (11351 HS) Possession of a controlled substance for sale, (11351.5 HS) Possession of cocaine base for sale, (11352(a)HS) Transportation of controlled substances, (11379(a)HS) Transportation of methamphetamine, (182(a) PC) Conspiracy.

Jeffry Turcios-Hernandez was transported to the San Francisco County Jail #1 and booked for the following charges: (11378 HS) Possession of methamphetamine for sale, four charges of (11351 HS) Possession of a controlled substance for sale, (11351.5 HS) Possession of cocaine base for sale, (11352(a)HS) Transportation of controlled substances, (11379(a)HS) Transportation of methamphetamine, (182(a) PC) Conspiracy.

The SFPD are still investigating both cases. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-414-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.