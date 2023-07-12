HOLLYWOOD—It is the biggest accolade one can win in the TV arena, a primetime Emmy Award. The nominees for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12, by actress Yvette Nicole Brown. I’m sure plenty of people should not be surprised who led all contenders it was the HBO series “Succession” which was just fantastic during its fourth and final season.

My only concern is will voters have a bit of fatigue with the series considering so many actors are nominated in the same race, it could lead to them cancelling one another out. “Succession” earned a total of 27 nominations including Best Drama Series. HBO lead all with a total of 127 nominations.

Followed close behind were “The Last of Us” with 24 nominations, while “The White Lotus” picked up 23 nominations including nods for its star Jennifer Coolidge. With so many shows bidding farewell this year, I must say I’m not surprised or questioning any of the contenders this time around. It feels like those who should have been nominated picked up the nominations as expected. “Ted Lasso” earned 21 nominations including Best Comedy Series for its final hurrah, and the big surprise were the nominations for Amazon Freevee standout “Jury Duty” that landed in the Best Comedy Series race.

The big question everyone is worried about is rather the actual ceremony will transpire with a very potent and possible SAG-AFTRA strike looming if an agreement is not reached by 11:59 p.m. on July 12. If the actors’ strike, in the midst of a writer’s strike where it seems no end is in sight, whew Hollywood could be coming to a standstill and Americans should prepare for a winter, spring and summer 2024 where there might not be any new TV or films to put out.

A partial list of this year’s nominees can be viewed below:

Best Drama Series

-“Succession”

-“Yellowjackets”

-“Better Call Saul”

-“House of the Dragon”

-“The Crown”

-“The Last of Us”

-“The White Lotus”

-“Andor”

Best Comedy Series

-“Abbott Elementary”

-“Ted Lasso”

-“Wednesday”

-“The Bear”

-“Only Murders in the Building”

-“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-“Barry”

-“Jury Duty”

Best Actor in a Drama Series

-Jeff Bridges “The Old Man

-Brian Cox “Succession”

-Kieran Culkin “Succession”

-Bob Odenkirk “Better Call Saul”

-Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us”

-“Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama Series

-Sharon Horgan “Bad Sisters”

-Elisabeth Moss “The Handmaid’s Tale”

-Melanie Lynskey “Yellowjackets”

-Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us”

-Sarah Snook “Succession”

-Keri Russell “The Diplomat”

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

-F. Murray Abraham “The White Lotus”

-Nicholas Braun “Succession”

-Michael Imperioli “The White Louts”

-Theo James “The White Lotus”

-Matthew Macfadyen “Succession”

-Alan Ruck “Succession”

-Alexander Skarsgard “Succession”

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

-Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus”

-“J. Smith-Cameron “Succession”

-Elizabeth Debicki “The Crown”

-Aubrey Plaza “The White Lotus”

-Rhea Seehorn “Better Call Saul”

-Simona Tabsco “The White Lotus”

-Sabrina Impacciatore “The White Lotus”

-Meghann Fahy “The White Lotus”

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

-Bill Hader “Barry”

-Jason Sudeikis “Ted Lasso”

-Jason Segel “Shrinking”

-Martin Short “Only Murders in the Building”

-Jeremy Allen White “The Bear”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

-Christina Applegate “Dead To Me”

-Quinta Brunson “Abbott Elementary”

-Rachel Brosnahan “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Natasha Lyonne “Poker Face”

-Jenna Ortega “Wednesday”

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

-Anthony Carrigan “Barry”

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach “The Bear”

-James Marsden “Jury Duty”

-Phil Dunster “Ted Lasso”

-Brett Goldstein “Ted Lasso”

-Henry Winkler “Barry”

-Tyler James Williams “Abbott Elementary”

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

-Alex Borstein “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

-Ayo Edebiri “The Bear”

-Janelle James “Abbott Elementary”

-Sheryl Lee Ralph “Abbott Elementary”

-Juno Temple “Ted Lasso”

-Hannah Waddingham “Ted Lasso”

-Jessica Williams “Shrinking”

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

-Taron Egerton “Black Bird”

-Evan Peters “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Kumail Nanjiani “Welcome to Chippendales”

-Daniel Radcliffe “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

-Michael Shannon “George & Tammy”

-Steven Yeun “Beef”

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

-Jessica Chastain “George & Tammy”

-Lizzy Caplan “Fleishman is in Trouble”

-Kathryn Hahn “Tiny Beautiful Things”

-Dominque Fishback “Swarm”

-Riley Keough “Daisy Jones & The Six”

-Ali Wong “Beef”

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

-Richard Jenkins “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Ray Liotta “Black Bird”

-Paul Walter Hauser “Black Bird”

-Murray Bartlett “Welcome to Chippendales”

-Joseph Lee “Beef”

-Young Mazino “Beef”

-Jesse Plemmons “Love & Death”

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie

-Claire Danes “Fleishman is in Trouble

-Niecy Nash-Betts “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-Camila Morrone “Daisy Jones & The Six”

-Annaleigh Ashford “Welcome to Chippendales”

-Juliette Lewis “Welcome to Chippendales”

-Merritt Wever “Tiny Beautiful Things

Best Limited Or Anthology Series

-“Beef”

-“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

-“Daisy Jones & The Six”

-“Fleishman is in Trouble”

-“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Best Reality Competition

-“The Amazing Race”

-“RuPual’s Drag Race”

-“Survivor”

-“Top Chef”

-“The Voice”

Best Talk Series

-“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

-“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

-“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

-“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

-“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

The Primetime Emmy Awards are slated to air on September 18 at 8 p.m. on Fox. A host for the event has not yet been announced.