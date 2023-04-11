SACRAMENTO—On Monday, April 10, Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced in a press release that California will stockpile up to two million pills of abortion drugs, Misoprostol continuing his June 2022 efforts to make California an abortion sanctuary state.

“In response to this extremist ban on a medication abortion drug, our state has secured a stockpile of an alternative medication abortion drug to ensure that Californians continue to have access to safe reproductive health treatments. We will not cave to extremists who are trying to outlaw these critical abortion services. Medication abortion remains legal in California,” said Governor Newsom in a statement.

Newsome followed multiple states under Democratic control in his decision to keep a surplus of the drug. This follows the April 7 efforts of Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to halt the production of the abortion drug, Mifepristone.

“Today’s ruling, by an extremist judge pursuing a radical political agenda, ignores facts, science, and the law – putting the health of millions of women and girls at risk. Abortion is still legal and accessible here in California and we won’t stand by as fundamental freedoms are stripped away,” said Newsom in a response.

Judge Kacsmaryk earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Abilene Christian University graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1999. He attended the University of Texas School of Law where he was the Executive Editor of the Texas Review of Law & Politics. He earned his Juris Doctor (law degree) from the Texas School of Law in 2003.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are possible side effects of Misoprostol:

Cramps, heavy bleeding, painful menstruation, depression, discharge, excessive tearing, pale skin, loss/thinning hair, abdominal/stomach pain, diarrhea, sour stomach, severe stomach pain, shivering, irregular heartbeat, sneezing, sore throat, sweating, tightness of chest, difficulty breathing with exertion, unusual bleeding/bruising, tiredness, weakness, vomiting blood, or having discharge. The Mayo Clinic described it as a “material that looks like coffee grounds.”

A pharmacist technician told Canyon News that abortion causing drugs, and morning after pills are rarely purchased by women, but by young men. The individual who worked for CVS relayed her concern of the drugs being, “slipped into a woman’s drink,” unbeknownst to her.

Heartbeat International reports 81,300 trained volunteers work in pregnancy help centers. Their training includes help with a abortion pill reversal drug for those experiencing an unwanted abortion.

The Good Rx website indicated severe side effects demanding immediate medical attention can include bleeding, vaginal bleeding, excessive bleeding that requires surgery, incomplete abortion, and blood clots in the uterus.

Guttmacher Institute reports 54,000-63,000 abortions occur annually on women who are up to 15 weeks pregnant. A heartbeat can normally be detected anywhere between 18-21 days after conception.