SANTA CLARA—San Francisco 49ers cornerback K’Waun Williams will miss at least the next two games after the NFL suspended him on November 23 for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Williams, 29, was already sidelined by a high ankle sprain, but will now be officially suspended for the next two weeks. He is eligible after the 49ers play the Buffalo Bills on December 8.

“I know he’s still a few weeks away, two or three, roughly. Don’t hold me to that, but I know that’s our estimate,” 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on November 25. “I knew he had some issues with the failed test, something that completely shocked him just hearing from him and stuff.”

This season, Williams has had 14 tackles, three tackles for a loss, a sack, and two passes defensed.

The 49ers currently have 31 players on various injured lists. It also includes a Coronavirus outbreak within the locker room.

“It was just weird for the guys not to be able to do anything for seven straight days, said Shanahan. “I think the mood was tough for players. We’re all excited to get back in here and get together.”

The 49ers are set to face off against the Los Angeles Rams on November 29.