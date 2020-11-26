SAN FRANCISCO—Crock-Pot recalled more than a million of its products on Tuesday, November 24. The company tweeted:

“Crock-Pot puts consumer safety first. In partnership with the USCPSC [U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission], we are voluntarily recalling and replacing the lids of the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker manufactured from July 1, 2017 through October 1, 2018.”

In an important safety notice on Crock-Pot’s website, the company warned that when using the product, the lids can detach “if not used in accordance with the owner’s manual.”

USCPSC warned users on Twitter about the recall, saying the lids posed a “burn risk.”

Crock-Pot encourages customers to check whether their crock-pot is the recalled product and urge them to go to recall.crockpot.com to receive a new lid.

In the United States, Crock-Pot products are sold at Walmart, Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, as well as other retailers.

The recall occurred just a few days before Thanksgiving. For those with questions contact Crock-Pot at 1-800-323-9519.