SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 14, San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced via Twitter that the largest French airline, Air France, has resumed non-stop flights between SFO and Paris/Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport. The service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

According to a statement on SFO’s website, the flights will arrive at SFO at 3:40 p.m. and leave for CDG at 6:15 p.m. The flight will last 10 hours 55 minutes from San Francisco to Paris, France. The aircraft is a Boeing 777-300.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Air France has implemented special measures to ensure passengers’ safety and health. They updated their statement of travel measures on Monday, July 13 on their website.

“It is mandatory to wear a surgical mask on board our aircraft. For your comfort, we advise you to bring along several surgical masks. The checking of passengers’s body temperature is gradually implemented at the departure of some Air France flights to international destinations. The temperature will be taken using a non-contact infrared thermometer,” reads the statement from the Air France website.

For more current information on the flights and the health measures taken by Air France, visit their website or call 800-237-2747.