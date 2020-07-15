SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, July 11, the San Francisco Zoo announced that it would reopen to all members of the public on Wednesday, July 15.

Located next to Ocean Beach, the facility initially planned to reopen on July 1. However, an advisory was issued in late June stating that “per the city, SF Zoo’s planned re-opening has been delayed and we remain closed for now.”

Members were allowed to visit the zoo two days earlier than the rest of the public on “Member Appreciation Days:” July 13 and 14.

Tickets are not available at-the-door; reservations for admission and parking must both be made online beforehand. As of 11:20 a.m. on July 15, only two more general admission tickets were available for the rest of the day. Tickets for members were fully sold out until July 21.

All staff and visitors are required to wear face masks except for children under the age of two years old. Visitors also need to keep a six-foot gap between other groups and follow the “Rules of The Road” on pathways.

While takeout food is available, only outdoor seating is allowed. Water fountains have been closed, although outdoor pop-up gift shops and most restrooms are open. Additionally, sanitizer stations have been set up throughout the zoo.

Outdoor animal exhibits are open but the park notes that “selected window viewings” are closed, including the South American Tropical Rainforest and Aviary, Family Farm, Great Ape Passage Indoor Dayroom, and California Conservation Corridor.

Full details regarding the reopening can be viewed at sfzoo.org/re-opening.