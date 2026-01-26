SAN FRANCISCO—The pizza box trash bins are currently being kept track of as part of a pilot program. Recology is the City’s waste contractor, and it funded the creation of the specialized pizza box trash bins.

On Friday, January 23, two bespoke, stainless steel, pizza box bins have been officially installed, and they were debuted at Washington Square Park at North Beach. On Thursday, January 22, San Francisco District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter and San Francisco’s Department of Public Works unveiled the ‘outside the box’ solution for North Beach, cleaning up the streets that are strewn with public litter.

Washington Square Park was selected as it has the highest foot traffic for people who go there for take-out pizza at local North Beach restaurants. The design of the pizza box trash bins is custom designed to feature a wide, rectangular slot for fitting flat pizza boxes perfectly instead of clogging or blocking the disposal of other trash. The program came from inspiration to one similar in New York City in 2024.