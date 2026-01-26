SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office found Kasimu Harris, 52, guilty of the following charges: domestic violence, assault with force likely to cause great bodily harm, two counts of child abuse, disobeying a court order and vandalism by a trial by jury after a domestic violence act.

After his arrest, an Emergency Protective Order was filed against him to which he ignored by continuing to pursue his victim by contacting her.

According to evidence and testimony provided at trial on September 20, 2025, just after midnight at 12:45 a.m., police officers from the San Francisco Police Department were dispatched to reports of vandalism, discovering acts of violent domestic assault. It was reported by the victim that

Harris punched, kicked and threw the victim down a flight of cement stairs in front of young children.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Max Draskovich with the help of District Attorney Investigator Shan Johnson and paralegal Lee-Ann Collins. The victim advocate, Cody Martinez, who worked with the victim during the ongoing investigation. With help from the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, the prosecutors were able to make a good and solid case against Harris.