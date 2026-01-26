SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, January 23, 2026, the San Francisco Police Department reported they are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in an elderly assault.

On December 27, 2025, at approximately 12:28 p.m., officers from Southern Station responded to the 800 block of Howard Street regarding a potential robbery incident.

Officers responded to the scene and located a 76-year-old female victim lying on the ground and suffering from injuries. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for her life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was forcibly pushed to the ground by an unknown male suspect.

This case remains an open and active investigation by the SFPD. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a person of interest in this case.

Anyone with details regarding this incident is asked to contact SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.