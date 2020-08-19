OAKLAND – On August 18, 2020, Oakland International Airport (OAK) released its July 2020 passenger traffic report. The announcement stated that there were 86,000 more passengers who departed from OAK and a 34% increase in passenger traffic compared to June 2020’s record.

According to Oakland International Airport’s “July 2020 Statistical Data:

OAK saw 341,831 total passengers down 72.3 percent from July 2019 with 1,233, 165 passengers. In July, a total of 172,085 passengers departed OAK’s runways on scheduled flights including 130, 904 local; 41, 181 connecting and 8,409 international passengers. On a rolling 12-month basis, traffic is off 36.4 percent with 8,602, 303 passengers this year compared to 13,530, 884 during the same period a year ago. Airlines at OAK offered nonstop service to 38 destinations in July, up by 5 from June. Air service was restored to Morelia and Mexico City by Volaris. Spirit Airlines restored air service to Los Angeles and seasonal service to Detroit, Houston Intercontinental, and Chicago O’Hare.”



Bryant L. Francis, Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, explains, “While far from normal, in July we had a month-over-month uptick in traffic as airlines restored air services as well as the traffic benefits of the Independence Day holiday and a 31-day month. As passengers return to OAK, the team here is doing what is necessary to ensure we meet the rigor of what is now required to operate during the pandemic and, at the same time, offer the reliable and welcoming airport experience for which we are known.” The OAK website says that Oakland International Airport is located by the port of Oakland, which creates more than 84,000 jobs and a $130 billion economic impact in the district.