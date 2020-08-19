ATLANTA—On Monday, August 17, fans of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United will not be able to support their teams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in September due to COVID-19 concerns.

Though this decision is final, both Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United officials will continue to partner with health officials for the next couple of weeks to figure out if fans will be allowed back in the stadium as the fall progresses.

On mercedesbenszstadium.com, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment, Steve Cannon said this in the press release:

“The health and safety of our fans is our top priority. As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and well being, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision” he added “However, due to the most recent guidance from public health and government officials, AMBSE leadership determined the potential risks of having large numbers of fans together are simply too significant.”

This decision will affect both the Falcons since they are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, and the Chicago Bears on September 27.

Atlanta United announced on August 8, that they will not play in front fans for the first phase of MLS’ restart. They will play against Nashville SC on August 22, Orlando City SC on August 29, and Miami CF on September 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.