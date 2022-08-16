SAN FRANCISCO—A man from the Oakland area, who was arrested August 4, is facing up to 60 years in prison for allegedly dealing drugs in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District as first announced on August 11.

Elio Hernandez-Zuniga, 25, allegedly sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer multiple times beginning on May 26. The undercover officer approached Hernandez-Zuniga to buy $100 worth of methamphetamine. Hernandez-Zuniga took the undercover investigator up on the offer and ended up selling hundreds of dollars worth of both the narcotics to the officer up to four other times.

Hernandez-Zuniga has been charged with intent to distribute and distribution of 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of both fentanyl and meth. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 40 years and a $5 million fine for the fentanyl charge. For the meth allegations, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

He is due back in court on August 31.