HOLLYWOOD—Denise Dowse, who was the actress best known for her role as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on “Beverly Hills, 90210” passed away on August 13 at the age of 64. She had been battling a virulent form of meningitis that put her in a comatose state.

Her sister, Tracey, wrote on social media:

“Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor, and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers. I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here. Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly.”

Dowse’s former co-stars also took to social media to share their condolences.

Actress Tori Spelling wrote, “This gorgeous inside and out human left us too soon. We all loved you so much… Forever Mrs. T[easley].”

Dowse began her career in theater before moving to Los Angeles at 30 and transitioned her career from the stage to the screen. She started acting in 1989, playing Angela Quartermane in an episode of the television series “Almost There.” Dowse was also known for her roles as therapist Rhonda Pine on “Insecure,” Ray Charles’ manager, Marlene André, in “Ray,” Principal Garrison in “Coach Carter” and Yvonne Burns on “Criminal Minds.”

Her directorial debut “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” premiered in April 2022 at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival.