Ocean Beach Rescue Mission Brings Five Swimmers To Shore Against Riptide

SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 11, Ocean Beach was the site of a rescue mission where five people swimming had been caught in a riptide.

Three of the victims were rescued thanks to the efforts of two surfers at the scene and members of the National Park Service. The other two were brought to shore by the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD).

One of the victims was reportedly unconscious.

After the victims were recovered, three were identified to be in stable condition, while the other two were taken to a local hospital in reportedly critical conditions.

This is not the first episode of dangerous riptides at Ocean Beach this month.

Last Thursday, June 4, a 31-year-old male died after getting caught in aggressive waters at Ocean Beach. National Park Service rescuers arrived at the scene where two swimmers were struggling against violent currents. One of the victims was safely brought to shore by a nearby surfer, but the 31-year-old went into cardiac arrest after being rescued. The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and pronounced dead.

The National Weather Service (NWS) describes rip tides as “powerful, channeled currents of water flowing away from shore” that can occur on any beach where the waves break.

NWS annually provides regular forecasting of rip currents starting before Memorial Day Weekend and continuing until September 30 to keep the public updated on the safety of their local beaches.