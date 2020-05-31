CALIFORNIA—A Federal Protective Service officer was shot and killed on Friday, May 29 at Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building which is located at 1301 Clay Street, Oakland. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Dave Patrick Underwood.

According to the U.S. authorities, the assassin shot two Federal Protective Service contractors as they watched over the protest. Dave Patrick Underwood was killed and the other officer is in critical condition. The suspect hasn’t been named and the FBI and the Oakland police supported by the Department of Homeland Security are still investigating the attack.

“My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while on duty during the riots. This Violence Must Stop,” said Angela Underwood Jacobs, Dave Patrick Underwood’s sister in a statement.

“Let me be clear, when someone targets a police officer or a police station with the intention to do harm and intimidate, that is an act of domestic terrorism,” Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said. He stressed that the department will stand behind the law enforcement officers.

“Last night’s shooting of two security guards in Oakland again showed what an inflammatory and difficult period we’re in,’ said Senator Dianne Feinstein. “We have to know right from wrong and not use the terrible tragedy in Minneapolis to perpetrate more violence. There’s never an excuse to shoot and kill a security guard, destroy businesses, or injure innocent people. Every effort must be taken to apprehend and prosecute those who use deadly violence. People must have the right to peacefully and safely protest in Oakland and across the country.”

“This is a moment of pain for our state and nation. We are also mourning the tragic loss of a federal security officer and wounding of another in Oakland. Jennifer and I send our sincere condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues. No one should rush to conflate this heinous act with the protests last night. A federal investigation is underway, and we should let that process play out,” Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statement on Saturday, May 30.

By Annie Wei